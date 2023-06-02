JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $273.41 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 251,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $273,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.