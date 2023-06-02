JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $273.41 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 251,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $273,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.