Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

