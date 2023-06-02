Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.39% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $302,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after purchasing an additional 803,925 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after purchasing an additional 168,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXTA opened at $30.02 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

