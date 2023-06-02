JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,201,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,964,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of TC Energy worth $287,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 56.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

