JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $305.61 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,406,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $305,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

