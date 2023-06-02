JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $319.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $319,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

