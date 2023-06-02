JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 109,489 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of CDW worth $277,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at CDW

CDW Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

