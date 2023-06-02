JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $299.32 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.00% of Acadia Healthcare worth $299,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 923,067 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 219,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

