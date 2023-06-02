JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $332,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,926 shares of company stock worth $61,507,766 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

