JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $297.30 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of National Vision worth $297,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

