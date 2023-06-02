Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,303,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $388,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.