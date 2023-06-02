Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.04% of Otis Worldwide worth $337,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.