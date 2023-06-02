JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $311.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $311,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $94.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.