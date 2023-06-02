JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,742,335 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,742,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $350,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.