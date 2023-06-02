JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,892,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $385,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

