Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $99,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.33 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,320,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,012 shares of company stock worth $3,404,745. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

