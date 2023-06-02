Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.
Kellogg Price Performance
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.