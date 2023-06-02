Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.87% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $398,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.87 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.