Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 11,236 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coupang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,030 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,439,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.10 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

