Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $207,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EPAM Systems by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after buying an additional 346,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,862,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $257.94 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

