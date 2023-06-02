JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.63% of Equifax worth $387,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,019,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,261,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,851,000 after buying an additional 180,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,559,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $208.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

