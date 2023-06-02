JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $397.91 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 972.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348,478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 10.26% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $397,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

