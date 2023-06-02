1,015 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $223.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,670. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

