Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $179,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,433,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after buying an additional 419,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 104,702 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,326,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,153,000 after purchasing an additional 332,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.