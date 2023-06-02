Algorand Market Cap Achieves $1.09 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $26.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,631,722,889 coins and its circulating supply is 7,244,253,393 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

