Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,088,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,112 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,419. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.96. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

