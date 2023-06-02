Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

