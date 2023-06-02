Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys Shares of 6,533 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,533 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

