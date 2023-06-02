Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $213,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 175,770 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Coterra Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.