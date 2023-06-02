VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CFO Adam R. Townsend Sells 46,901 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VIZIO Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
