Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $143.36 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.89%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

