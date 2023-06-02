James F. Wirth Purchases 500 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,973,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

