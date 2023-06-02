Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

