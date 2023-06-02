Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider William J. Sandborn Sells 10,629 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $364,149.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $33.98 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

