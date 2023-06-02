Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CFO James D. Gray Sells 5,000 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $105.56 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

