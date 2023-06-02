Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Nathaniel Ru Sells 50,000 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

SG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

