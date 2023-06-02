DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Insider Sells $385,447.79 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $385,447.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 16,271 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $146,764.42.

On Thursday, May 25th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 300 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $2,721.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of DocGo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $69,190.45.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.79 million, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

