Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 5,462 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $290,989.88.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16.
- On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 430.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
