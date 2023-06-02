Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 5,462 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $290,989.88.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16.

On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 430.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

