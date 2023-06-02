Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Douglas Crocker II Buys 28,250 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Douglas Crocker II purchased 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,921.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

AKR opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on AKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

