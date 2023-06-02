City Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. City has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

City Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.55. City has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHCO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Insider Transactions at City

In related news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,921.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $252,185 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in City by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,602,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Stories

