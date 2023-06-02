Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

