Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance
Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.