2,238 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ETR opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

