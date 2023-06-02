655 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $256.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.60 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.