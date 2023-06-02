Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $323.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.82 and its 200-day moving average is $281.90.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,292. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

