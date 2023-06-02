Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

NYSE:RJF opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

