Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

