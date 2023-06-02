M&T Bank Corp Has $1.53 Million Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Asure Software worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASUR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,824 shares of company stock valued at $570,806 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASUR opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

