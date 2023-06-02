Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $54,069,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,261,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

