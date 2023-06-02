Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $254,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

