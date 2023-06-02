Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
